Advocates recognize missed opportunity following downtown Kelowna homeless outcry

Deanna Cowens, who lives in a tent on Leon Avenue in Kelowna, joined in the demand for better conditions for Kelowna’s homeless in a press conference addressed to the city. (Photo: Mackenzie Britton - Capital News)

An outcry made by the community of people experiencing homelessness on Kelowna’s Leon Avenue has prompted replies from local homelessness advocacy groups.

On Wednesday, The Lived Experience Circle on Homelessness (LECoH) gave their response to the Tuesday afternoon gathering of Kelowna’s homeless population who organized a media attendance in order to voice their ongoing concerns with how the City of Kelowna has been treating them and their possessions.

LECoH acts as a voice for the homeless or those at risk of homelessness and looks to create understanding and acceptance in Kelowna.

“We have missed an opportunity to connect with more people and support them in advocating for their needs,” said the LECoH in an email.

“Working diligently in the background is no excuse for disengaging with our base. We are openly seeking an opportunity to connect with those voices on Leon and discover what we can do to help; we have established some excellent channels for dialogue with important stakeholders and we want to use them on behalf of those on Leon.”

READ MORE: ‘Homes not shelters’: Those living on Kelowna streets rally for rights

READ MORE: Kelowna homeless to demand improvements to their living conditions

Along side advocacy group Alliance Against Displacement (AAD), the gathering on Tuesday was a chance for the homeless population to communicate to the city what can be done to get them off of the streets, and how their living conditions can be improved until they are housed.

LECoH continued in their statement that their programs, which work along side the Journey Home Strategy (who also issued a response to the AAD), remain available for new people to join and work alongside the LECoH to improve citizens living without homes in Kelowna.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.