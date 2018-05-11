Advisory: Rapidly melting snow causing high water levels on Fraser River

Levels higher than average at Hope gauge, expected to rise into next week

The Fraser Canyon and Hope could be affected by high water levels on the Fraser River this weekend.

A high streamflow advisory was issued May 10 by the provincial River Forecast Centre after three weeks of higher than normal temperatures, causing increased snowmelt runoff into the Fraser River. Many of the water gauges along the Fraser, including Hope, are at or above historic flows for this early in the season.

The Hope gauge is at 8,500 cubic metres per second and is expected to reach up to 10,000 cubic metres per second over the weekend. Over the next week water levels are expected to rise even further, to 12,000 cubic metres per second and even higher from May 19 to 22.

The District of Hope warned several areas of the town could be affected by localized flooding or ground seepage, these include Wardle Street between 7 Avenue and Allison; Landstrom Road; Tom Berry Road; Water Avenue; Bristol Island and Airport Road.

The high temperatures are expected to continue throughout next week, with hot temperatures across the Interior early in the week. This will lead to accelerated snow melt and rapid rises on the Fraser River, the advisory reads.

The spring freshet, the flooding of rivers from melting mountain snow and ice, normally peaks in late May to early June.

If you are seeing signs of flooding where you live, get in touch at 604-869-4992 or emelie.peacock@hopestandard.com.

Related coverage:

Snow pack report highlights concerns along Fraser River

Is there more to this story?

news@hopestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter