AdventureSmart

Houston Search and Rescue presented AdventureSmart: Winter Safety to Houston and area schools. The AdventureSmart provides a safety education for every season. They teach age appropriate essentials of outdoor safety and information to help reduce risks and to help prevent accidents. Happy Jacks in Houston gave a donation from their annual Christmas breakfast to help cover the costs of providing each student with a safety kit. The projects include Hug-a-tree and survive, Paddlesmart and Snow safety. (L-R first two photos) Babine Elementary School, Twain Sullivan Elementary School. (Submitted photos)