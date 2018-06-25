AdventureSmart presents free workshop in Williams Lake

Anyone interested in helping others prepare for outdoor recreational activities encouraged to attend

AdventureSmart will give a free workshop about preparing to be in the outdoors, taking place in Williams Lake Thursday, June 28, at the CCSAR hall. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

A free workshop aimed at reducing the severity of search and rescue incidents in B.C. will be offered in Williams Lake Thursday, June 28 by AdventureSmart.

“We’ve got more search and rescue calls in B.C. than the rest of Canada combined,” said Sandra Riches, executive director, AdventureSmart B.C.

Currently the number of search and rescue calls is about 1,600 a year and the 80 search and rescue groups in the province and their 2,500 volunteers are “super” busy, Riches added.

“There is a lot involved in that equation,” she said. “Great people live here, a lot of people visit here, there’s tourism and easy access to the outdoors.”

The workshop will be held at the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue Hall at 1110 Mackenzie Avenue North from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

“Our main focus is to really instill personal preparation and responsibility and following the three Ts — trip planning, training and taking the essentials,” Riches said of the organization’s mandate, noting if people can take those three steps and determine what they need before they go hike, bike and paddle it could help reduce the number of severe calls.

“We need to be more prepared to go out there and plan for the what ifs.”

The workshop in Williams Lake will be for anyone who wants to learn more about AdventureSmart and will also train participants to be presenters.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue chief Rick White has taken one of the workshops before and said it was very educational.

“Lots of our members took the training last year and we have some wanting to take it this year,” White said. “It would be great for a Brownie or Scout leader because it’s all about teaching young people how to be safe in the woods.”

Riches said AdventureSmart delivers safety presentations and has six curriculum-based programs they deliver them at workplaces, corporations, schools, ski hills, community groups and outdoor clubs free of charge.

Every summer and winter they travel around the province to communities where there are events, such as the Williams Lake Stampede, Riches said.

AdventureSmart will also share a booth with CCSAR at the Stampede and participate in CCSAR’s entry for the Stampede Parade.

To register for the workshop contact Riches at bccoordinator@adventuresmart.ca.

