Advance voting underway across Bulkley-Nechako Regional District

Voters in Cariboo-Prince George and Skeena-Bulkley Valley can head to the polls now

An Elections Canada “vote” sign stands outside of a polling place. General voting day is Monday, Sept. 20. (Elections Canada photo)

Advance voting in Canada’s federal election has kicked off in Vanderhoof, Fraser Lake and Fort St. James.

The Nechako Seniors Friendship Centre in Vanderhoof was busy early Friday afternoon, Sept. 10 as voters cast their ballot early.

From Friday, Sept. 10 until Monday, Sept. 13 advance voting will be available at the Nechako Seniors Friendship Centre in Vanderhoof, Autumn Services in Fraser Lake and the Stuart Lake Seniors Rec Centre in Fort St. James.

Six candidates are running for this year’s federal election for electoral district Cariboo-Prince George, including Todd Doherty (Conservative Party of Canada), Garth Frizzell (Liberal Party of Canada), Jeremy Gustafson (People’s Party of Canada), Leigh Hunsinger-Chang (Green Party of Canada), Audrey McKinnon (New Democratic Party of Canada) and Henry Thiessen (Christian Heritage Party of Canada).

For electoral district Skeena-Bulkley Valley there are also six candidates. Confirmed candidates are Taylor Bachrach (New Democratic Party of Canada), Jody Craven (People’s Party of Canada), Lakhwinder Jhaj (Liberal Party of Canada), Claire Rattee (Conservative Party of Canada), Rod Taylor (Christian Heritage Party of Canada) and Adeana Young (Green Party of Canada).

The Vanderhoof Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an online forum with Cariboo-Prince George candidates Wednesday, Sept. 15, on Zoom and Facebook starting at 7 p.m.

General voting day is Monday, Sept. 20, with polls opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m.

To vote by mail, residents must apply before 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14.

