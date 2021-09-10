Advance voting begins in Quesnel today

Advance voting in Canada’s federal election begins today in Quesnel.
Voters will be able to cast a ballot early at the Quesnel and District Rec Centre from Friday, Sept. 10 until Monday, Sept. 13. The advance polling station will be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.
The elections Canada office is inside the West Park Mall, and is open seven days a week.
To vote by mail, residents must apply before Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.
Election day will be on Monday Sept. 20, with polls opening at 7 a.m. and running until 7 p.m.
A full list of polling locations can be found on elections.ca.
