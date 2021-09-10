Advance voting begins in Quesnel today

Those looking to vote before Sept. 20 can head down to the Quesnel Rec Centre this weekend

The Quesnel and District Arts and Recreation Centre will host advance voting days. (Observer file photo)

Advance voting in Canada’s federal election begins today in Quesnel.

Voters will be able to cast a ballot early at the Quesnel and District Rec Centre from Friday, Sept. 10 until Monday, Sept. 13. The advance polling station will be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

The elections Canada office is inside the West Park Mall, and is open seven days a week.

To vote by mail, residents must apply before Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.

Election day will be on Monday Sept. 20, with polls opening at 7 a.m. and running until 7 p.m.

A full list of polling locations can be found on elections.ca.

READ MORE: Quesnel federal election all-candidates forum sees full attendance despite illness

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quesnel Cariboo Observer