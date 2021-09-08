Advance polls to open in Grand Forks, West Boundary

Voters should have their voter information cards, like the ones shown here, by Thursday, Sept. 9, an Elections Canada official told The Gazette. Photo: Sean Kilpatrick / THE CANADIAN PRESS

Advance polls are opening across the Boundary starting Friday, Sept. 10, according to Peter Becket, Assistant Returning Officer for the riding of South Okanagan – West Kootenay.

Registered voters should be getting their voter information cards by mail by Thursday, Sept. 9, he said.

Polls will run from 9 a.m. through 9 p.m. everyday day from Friday, Sept 10 until Monday, Sept. 13 at the following locations:

Grand Forks

Sacred Heart Parish (7269 9th St), which will be open to voters from Eholt through Christina Lake.

Greenwood

The MacArthur Centre (1375 Veterans Lane), which will be open to voters west of Eholt through the Village of Midway

Rock Creek

The Riverside Centre (3990 Highway 3), which will be open to voters west of Midway through Bridesville on Highway 3, as well as those in Beaverdell, Big White and surrounding areas near Highway 33.

Regular and advance polls are open to registered voters who have been living in the riding since the election was called on Aug. 12, Becket explained.

Voters must confirm their identity at their designated polling stations by one of three options, according to Elections Canada’s website.

Your driver’s licence or any other photo ID issued by a government in Canada, provided it shows your name and current address Your voter information card and a recent bank statement, a utility bill or a student ID By declaring your identity and address in writing and having someone who knows you and is registered to vote and your polling station vouch for you

Voters in B.C. are required to wear face masks inside polling stations, as per provincial health guidelines. Voters who can’t wear masks due to health exemptions won’t have to wear one, nor will they be asked to prove their medical exemption, according to Elections Canada.

Regular polls open Monday, Sept. 20.

