Advance polls open this week in Castlegar byelection

Advance voting in Castlegar’s municipal byelection kicks off this week.

Advance polls will be open at the Castlegar & District Community Complex Wednesday, April 14, and Wednesday, April 21.

You can cast your vote from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. both days.

If you have already requested a mail-in ballot, those ballots must be received at city hall no later than 8 p.m. on April 24, 2021.

General voting will take place Saturday, April 24 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m at the Community Complex.

If you have not already registered to vote, you may do so on voting day by producing at least two pieces of acceptable identification (one of which must have your signature) and providing proof of residency or property ownership.

More information on voting regulations can be found at castlegar.ca.

