Advance polling numbers up in South Surrey-White Rock

Advance polling numbers are up over the 2019 federal election in the South Surrey-White Rock riding. (Black Press Media photo)

In a possible indicator of keen local interest in the current federal election, estimated advance polling numbers are up when compared to the 2019 election in the South Surrey-White Rock riding.

National numbers released by Elections Canada on Wednesday show current advance polls in this riding estimated at 22,434 votes compared to a total of 19,019 recorded in the previous election. In B.C., advance voting turnout was up 13 per cent over 2019 numbers.

The figures do not tabulate numbers for specific candidates.

Other Surrey numbers show advance voting at par with 2019 in Surrey Centre (an estimated 12,859 currently to 12,754 in the last election) and considerably down in Surrey-Newton (an estimated 12,146 in comparison to 15,417 in 2019).

National election day is set for Monday Sept. 20.

editorial@peacearchnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Peace Arch News