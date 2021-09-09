Advance polling for federal election starting Sept. 10 in Chilliwack

Chilliwack electors have a few options for voting before Sept. 20 election

Advance polling for the federal election runs from Friday, Sept. 10 to Monday, Sept. 13. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Chilliwack voters can cast their ballots in the federal election as early as this Friday, Sept. 10.

Advance voting continues on Saturday, Sunday and Monday (Sept. 11-13) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the deadline to apply to vote my mail is Sept. 14.

Addresses of polling stations can be found on the voter information card, by visiting elections.ca or by calling 1-800-463-6868.

To vote, everyone must show proof of identity and address. The list of accepted ID can be found online.

Voters must cast their ballot at their assigned polling place on election day, Sept. 20. This is different from the process in some provincial elections, where electors can vote at any polling location.

Another early-voting option is to vote at any Elections Canada office – with the local one at 7592 Vedder Road, #303

Chilliwack, British Columbia V2R 4E8, Toll-free phone : 1 866 499-8025

Residents can also vote by mail using the special ballot process. The deadline to apply to vote by special ballot is Tuesday, Sept. 14, and the marked ballot must be returned by election day – Monday, Sept. 20.

Visit the Elections Canada website to apply to vote by mail or call 1-866-499-8007.

Elections Canada says that all polling stations will follow COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Candidates running in the Chilliwack-Hope riding in the 2021 election: Robert Bogunovic (People’s Party), Arthur Green (Green), DJ Pohl (NDP), Mark Strahl (Conservative, incumbent), and Kelly Velonis (Liberal).

