Advance polling for federal election open for four days, starting Sept. 10

Abbotsford electors have a few choices for voting before Sept. 20th election

Advance polling for the federal election is open from Friday, Sept. 10 to Monday, Sept. 13. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Abbotsford voters can cast their ballots in the federal election as early as this Friday, Sept. 10.

Advance voting continues on Saturday, Sunday and Monday (Sept. 11-13) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Electors must vote only at their assigned polling place. This is different from the process in some provincial elections, where electors can vote at any polling location.

Voters can find the address for their assigned polling station on the back of their voter information card, by visiting elections.ca or by calling 1-800-463-6868.

To vote, electors must prove their identity and address. The list of accepted ID can be found online.

Another early-voting option is to vote at any Elections Canada office – located in historic downtown Abbotsford at 33780 South Fraser Way, Suite 104 (the former Royal Bank building).

Residents can also vote by mail using the special ballot process. The deadline to apply to vote by special ballot is Tuesday, Sept. 14, and the marked ballot must be returned by election day – Monday, Sept. 20.

Visit the Elections Canada website to apply to vote by mail or call 1-866-499-8007.

Elections Canada says that all polling stations will follow COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Candidates running in the Abbotsford riding are incumbent Ed Fast (Conservative), Stephen Fowler (Green), Navreen Gill (Liberal), Kevin Sinclair (People’s Party) and Dharmasena Yakandawela (NDP).

MMFC candidates are Nicole Bellay (Green), Geet Grewal (Liberal), Tyler Niles (PPC), Lynn Perrin (NDP) and incumbent Brad Vis (Conservative).