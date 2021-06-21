Additional service coming to two Penticton bus routes

Both service changes were made to meet increased demand over the summer

Penticton is getting additional bus service this summer on two routes.

Due to increased demand, BC Transit, the City of Penticton and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen have announced a service change for the South Okanagan-Similkameen transit system effective June 27, 2021.

This service change will see Sunday evening service added to the route 16 lake to lake bus. The round trip operates from June 27 to Sept. 6.

This service change will also include additional weekday midday round-trips on route 10 Naramata. This service operates only in July and August, from July 2 to Aug. 31.

For more information on schedules and fares, visit bctransit.com/South-Okanagan-Similkameen.

