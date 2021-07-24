Additional personnel arrive to fight Nk’Mip Creek wildfire

The Nk’Mip Creek wildfire is still at over 6,800 hectares in size, according to the most recent update from the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS).

The fire, burning out of control for days, is considered aggressive and challenging, the BCWS reported Saturday, July 24.

Crews worked through the night to protect structures in and near the Shrike subdivision, BCWS reported at around 11:30 a.m.

A 20-person crew arrived Friday night, bringing the number of on-scene personnel to 146, including firefighters and an Incident Management Team. Crews have at their dispatch 5 helicopters and 41 pieces of heavy equipment.

Crews are continuing suppression action and structure protection work through Saturday, BCWS said.

Heavy equipment will work on constructing a machine guard to the east and near Shrike. However, the terrain is steep and rocky in some areas, which can limit the use of equipment. Construction of a machine guard on the south flank of the fire is ongoing.

