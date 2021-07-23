Additional fire safety measures being implemented at Maple Ridge parks

The Maple Ridge Fire Department has elevated the forest fire danger rating to extreme. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

New fire ban restrictions are being enforced – effective immediately – in city parks as a result of recent hot, dry weather conditions and the current risk of forest fires.

There is to be no smoking in any City of Maple Ridge park, and there is also a ban on briquette barbecues, including hibachis.

And, any industrial activities listed in schedule one of the Forest Fire Prevention and Suppression Regulation including: blasting; bucking with a power saw or tree processor; log barking; metal cutting, grinding, or welding; rail grinding; sawmilling; tree felling; wood chipping and processing, amongst others – are being restricted, as per schedule five of the regulation.

In addition the Maple Ridge Fire Department has elevated the forest fire danger rating to extreme.

The warning was posted on Friday on the city’s website because, the post read, the weather forecast does not show any significant precipitation in the coming days.

“As a result, the City is moving to stage 2 of our fire ban,” the city said.

These new restrictions are in addition to restrictions that are already in place under stage one of the fire ban that includes a ban on all permitted fires in the Maple Ridge Outdoor Burning Regulation Bylaw, a ban on any permitted fireworks that fall under the Maple Ridge Fire Works Bylaw, a ban on any pyrotechnic events, no tiki torches on public land, no outdoor stoves that burn wood debris, no permitted fireplaces, and no sky lanterns on public lands.

