Additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for Horsefly, Big Lake

Anyone 18 and over who has not received a vaccine yet is encouraged to register

Pauline Schmutz, 75, receives her COVID-19 vaccine from public health nurse Donna McKenzie on Tuesday, April 13 at the community clinic at Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake campus. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Two COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled for Horsefly on Thursday, May 27 and Big Lake on Tuesday, June 1.

Interior Health said the clinics are for anyone 18 years and over.

Anyone in those areas who has not registered is encouraged to go to https://www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/s/ or telephone 1-833-838-2323 and they will be contacted to book an appointment.

The clinics will be held at the Horsefly Community Hall and the Big Lake Community Hall.

In Williams Lake residents continue to get vaccinated at the Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake campus on Western Avenue.

Read more: Williams Lake clinic administering up to 400 COVID-19 vaccines daily

news@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake Tribune