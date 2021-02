Ladysmith Secondary School has experienced an additional COVID-19 exposure.

School District 68 said in a social media post that potential exposure dates are Feb. 8-10 and Feb. 16-18. This exposure comes after the district announced a previous exposure that took place on Feb. 5.

Island Health has completed contact tracing.

