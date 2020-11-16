Additional COVID-19 cases confirmed at Casorso Elementary

The Central Okanagan School District first reported one case from the school on Nov. 9

Casorso Elementary has made it to the finals for the Superpower Your School contest. - Image Credit: Google Maps

Interior Health (IH) has confirmed additional cases within the École Élémentaire Casorso Elementary School community on Monday, Nov. 13.

IH did not confirm how many new cases there are but the health authority did say those individuals are now self-isolating at home and are receiving support from local public health teams.

IH will be following up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case through contact tracing.

This is the second time IH and the Central Okanagan School District (SD 23) have announced additional cases at Casorso Elementary.

SD 23 is reminding people to stay home if they show any COVID-19 symptoms.

For a list of school exposures within SD 23, visit IH’s website.

READ: Two more flights to Kelowna with COVID-19 cases on board

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

Kelowna Capital News