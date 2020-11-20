Additional COVID-19 case reported at Randerson Ridge Elementary in Nanaimo

Exposure date was Nov. 12, says school district

Another COVID-19 case has been reported at Nanaimo’s Randerson Ridge Elementary School.

Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools announced the Nov. 12 exposure in a social media post Friday evening.

The district says Island Health is still in the process of contact tracing.

Earlier this week, the school district had advised of a cluster of two COVID-19 cases at Randerson Ridge Elementary with potential exposure dates of Nov. 4-6 and 9-10.

There have been COVID-19 cases at five schools in the Nanaimo-Ladysmith school district this month: Dover Bay, John Barsby and Ladysmith secondaries and Frank J. Ney and Randerson Ridge elementaries.

Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools directs parents to Island Health’s school exposures web page for more information.

#Nanaimo and Qualicum superintendents ask Island Health about COVID-19 safety at schools https://t.co/Zt18pEsyeF — Nanaimo Bulletin (@NanaimoBulletin) November 20, 2020

