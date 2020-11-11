Additional COVID-19 case confirmed at Dr. Knox Middle School

Interior Health and the Central Okanagan School District have said the individual is now isolating

  • Nov. 11, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Interior Health (IH) and the Central Okanagan School District (SD23) has confirmed another case of COVID-19 at Dr. Knox Middle School on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

This brings the total of confirmed cases in that school community to two.

According to SD23, the individual is now self-isolating with support from public health teams.

The announcement of a new case at the middle school follows another announcement by SD23 of additional cases at Kelowna Secondary School, though the number of additional cases there has not been specified.

READ: Interior Health confirms additional COVID-19 cases at Kelowna Secondary School

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Previous story
Two pools to re-open in Langley Township by January
Next story
Williams Lake imposing remedation orders on 11 Frizzi Road properties

Just Posted

Most Read