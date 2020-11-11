Additional COVID-19 case confirmed at Dr. Knox Middle School

Interior Health (IH) and the Central Okanagan School District (SD23) has confirmed another case of COVID-19 at Dr. Knox Middle School on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
This brings the total of confirmed cases in that school community to two.
According to SD23, the individual is now self-isolating with support from public health teams.
The announcement of a new case at the middle school follows another announcement by SD23 of additional cases at Kelowna Secondary School, though the number of additional cases there has not been specified.