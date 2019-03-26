Addition to Syringa Provincial Park protects winter wildlife range

An expansion of the boundaries of Syringa Provincial Park will help preserve an important winter range area for deer and bighorn sheep.

The provincial government announced this week that 35 hectares would be added to the park’s southeast boundary thanks to a private land acquisition.

According to the Ministry of Environment, Syringa Provincial Park not only protects provincially significant interior Douglas fir forests, it also preserves one of the few remaining examples of grassland ecosystems in the Kootenays.

“The addition to the park is within a rare ecosystem and provides important winter range for deer and bighorn sheep,” said the Ministry of Environment.

The park is located near Castlegar at the southeast end of Lower Arrow Lake. It is a popular destination for camping, fishing, hiking and boating.

The total area of the park will now be 4,538 hectares.