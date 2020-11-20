Adam Walker resigns as Qualicum Beach councillor to focus on new job as MLA

Adam Walker has resigned as councillor for Town of Qualicum Beach and will serve as the new MLA for Parksville-Qualicum. (Submitted photo)

Adam Walker has tendered his resignation as councillor for the Town of Qualicum Beach to focus on his new job as Parksville-Qualicum MLA.

After mail-in ballots were counted in the recent provincial election, the NDP candidate was confirmed as the winner, taking succeeding Michelle Stilwell of the B.C. Liberal party.

With Walker’s resignation, the town is now required to hold a byelection to fill the vacant councillor position.

Staff are working on a report to be brought to council for consideration at the Jan. 13, 2021 regular meeting. The report will provide an overview of key byelection dates, a proposed budget, COVID-19 protocols, and recommend the appointment of the Chief Election Officer.

Special safety protocols for the byelection will be taken into account due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and staff are working closely with the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing to ensure a safe and democratic process.

A candidate in the last municipal election, Jean Young, has already announced interest in running again after she missed landing a spot in council by 71 votes. She said she is excited to once again stand for election.

General voting date must be on a Saturday, no later than 80 days after the appointment of the CEO. Detailed byelection information will be released once the CEO is appointed and the voting date is set.

