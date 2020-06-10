Adam Tibbetts Senior picture to be used for web due to the 12"*8" size

Adam Tibbetts Senior wanted by the Burns Lake RCMP

The police are looking at him for multiple offenses

  • Jun. 10, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

On June 3, the Burns Lake RCMP published a news release with information on a local indigenous wanted man. The man, who the police have identified as one Adam Tibbetts Senior, is wanted in connection to a series of offences including assault, uttering threats, and multiple counts of failure to comply with probation order.

The police believe that Tibbetts Senior is currently hiding out in the Burns Lake area and they suspect that some locals might be helping him hide from the police.

Tibbetts Senior is a 175 cm tall indigenous male, who has black hair and brown eyes. The police have so far conducted extensive search of the neighborhood but have failed to locate him. In fact, the police have had no interaction with Tibbetts Sr. since March 2020.

The police are urging people to come forwrd with any information and are warning people to not engage or confront Tibbetts Sr. in case they encounter him.

If you have any information about Adam Tibbetts Sr. or where he might be, please contact the Burns Lake RCMP at (250) 692-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477

Burns Lake Lakes District News

Previous story
Saanich cancels recreation centre membership passes due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Pent up demand

    Bottle depot reopens

  • The Bulkley-Nechako residents get a new alerts system

    The system will send out emergency and public alerts

  • Smithers youth trying to help out the bees and butterflies

    Different groups planting flowers to save insects in danger

  • Whataboutism – the epidemic hidden in plain sight

    The world has been going through massive upheaval in the past few months. From a global health pandemic, to cyclones and hurricanes, from feminism to racisim, from student rights to animal rights, there is some issue, some topic that is being constantly discussed with a lot of passion, angst and fury. You probably feel passionately about some topic, there must be something that is close to your heart that you feel is worth fighting for. And yet, people close to you, people you meet over coffee or just some anonymous strangers over social media, would happily bash you and make you feel small about thinking about one issue and not another.

  • Can’t know another’s pain, but can examine our own feelings about them

    Brenda writes with a heavy heart about the civic unrest unfolding in the USA

  • Burns Lake LDSS graduates receive a cheque from the Return-It depot

    The graduating class of Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS) received a cheque from the Burns Lake Return-It depot, from the account created in their name, at the beginning of last year by Becky Thompson, one of the parents. The Burns Lake community who chose to donate their deposits for the empties towards the graduate account, helped raise a total of $1178.75 in a year. A few students came to the Return-It depot to receive the cheque and Jared Myram (extreme right in the picture), presented the cheque to the students. Pictured left to right are grad parents Gina Strimbold and Becky Thompson with students Brianna Bjorgan, Daria Strimbold, Logan Thompson, Jean Hopegood, Aedan Conlon, Sara Wipfli and Matthew Sackney. (Priyanka Ketkar picture)

  • Adam Tibbetts Senior wanted by the Burns Lake RCMP

    The police are looking at him for multiple offenses