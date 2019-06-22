The Junior Company dances to ‘Everybody Wants to Be a Cat’.

Adage students show off in ‘Little Steps’ show on June 15

With mainly younger performers, 'Little Steps' is a really fun show for friends and family

There are always plenty of ‘ooohs’ and ‘aaahs’ when the smallest dancers take to the big stage at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre and the Adage Studio’s ‘Little Steps’ show on Saturday, June 15 featured mainly these performers. They weren’t the only ones on stage, of course. Some skillful older dancers were also included to show us what to expect in years to come from youngsters who were in fact just taking their first ‘Little Steps’.

