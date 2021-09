In fact, voting times are between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday

Voters will be able to go to the polls Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (file)

A newspaper ad supplied to the Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows News by Pitt Meadow–Maple Ridge Conservative incumbent Marc Dalton contained incorrect information about voting times in the riding.

In fact, voters in the Pacific Time zone will be able to cast ballots from 7 am. to 7 p.m. at local polling stations.

