ACWW World Rural Women’s Day being celebrated at Heffley Creek Hall Oct. 29

Special guest will be The Honourable Judith Guichon, former Lieutenant-Governor of B.C.

The 5th Annual ACWW World Rural Women’s Day is coming up Monday, Oct. 29, and will be celebrated in Heffley Creek.

The Associated Country Women Of The World (ACWW) connects and supports women and communities worldwide. In fact they connect and support more than nine million women around the world. Through cooperation and understanding ACWW empower women to exercise more power and change their own lives for the better. Woman-to-woman funding ensures that ACWW community-based projects make an impact where they are most needed.

In celebration of the 5th Annual ACWW World Rural Women’s Day, The Overlander Women’s Institute is inviting everyone to join with them at the Heffley Creek Recreational Hall (6995 Old Hwy. 5) on Monday, Oct. 29, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Special guest for the event will be The Honourable Judith Guichon, former Lieutenant- Governor of B.C., who will be presented with a memory quilt during the event.

There will also be a BCWI (BC Women’s Institute) quilt raffle draw of a beautiful queen size quilt with the proceeds going to BC Children’s Hospital. Raffle tickets are available at the door and the winner’s name will be drawn at the event. There will be door prizes of gift baskets and more, as well as tea, coffee and desserts being served.

Donations made will be used to support rural women in developing countries.

“We are very excited as to be presenting Judith Guichon with a special memory quilt. She is our patroness for British Columbia Women’s Institute BCWI,” said Cathy Inskip, president of the Overlander Women’s Institute, “We are expecting a few WI members coming from the North Thompson, Vancouver Island, Vanderhoof and of course Kamloops.”

If you plan on attending this event please RSVP to: inskipfamily@gmail.com, or 250- 376-9810.

Women interested, informed and involved in building a better tomorrow.