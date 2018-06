Industrial supply store one of several across Canada closing doors in recent months

Aucklands-Grainger will close its doors in Williams Lake on June 8.

The industrial supply chain Acklands-Grainger will be closing their doors in Williams Lake today, Friday June 8 at 5 p.m.

While shelves inside the store are quickly emptying, there is a “blowout pricing” sign on the door announcing up to 90 per cent off what is left.

In 2017, the company announced it would be closing 59 of their 144 branches in Canada.