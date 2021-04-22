Accused sentenced for early morning robbery in Courtenay

Hutchison gets credit for 218 days in custody but given 120 more days in jail

James Hutchison was sentenced in court for a robbery from April 2019. Photo by Mike Chouinard

A suspect charged in connection with a Courtenay robbery two years ago was sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday, April 20.

James Hutchison was arrested last June after a lengthy investigation into a robbery at a business in the 500-block of Ryan Road during the early morning hours of April 12, 2019.

At that time, Comox Valley RCMP began looking for the suspect. He was reported as having his face and hands covered and wearing a reflective jacket when he entered the business to demand money and cigarettes.

The investigation included help from the Integrated Forensic Identification Section, the National Forensic Laboratory Services and local businesses that provided surveillance footage.

“When a suspect is not apprehended right away, our investigators do not give up, they keep looking and they continue to work, so charges can be recommended,” Comox Valley RCMP spokesperson Const. Monika Terragni said in a news release following Hutchison’s arrest. “It can take days, weeks, or even months, to examine all of the evidence.”

Hutchison had a preliminary inquiry earlier this year to determine if there was sufficient evidence for his case to go to trial.

In court on Tuesday, after pleading guilty to a count of robbery, he was sentenced. Having received pre-sentence custodial credit for 218 days in jail, he was given another 120 days in jail, sentenced to one year of probation and a 10-year firearm ban. A second charge in connection with having his face disguised or covered was stayed.

Comox Valley Record