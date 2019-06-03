Accused murderer in Quesnel court today

Kristopher Edward Leclair was in court today for a preliminary hearing

Kristopher Edward Leclair was in court this morning (Monday, June 3) for a preliminary inquiry, in relation to a second degree murder charge and an attempted murder charge.

The preliminary inquiry will continue tomorrow (Tuesday, June 4) in the Quesnel Law Courts.

A preliminary inquiry is not a trial. It occurs when a person is charged with an indictable offence, and allows a judge to review the evidence against the accused before heading to trial.

Leclair, who remains in custody, was charged with one count of second degree murder and one count of attempt to commit murder in connection to a stabbing that allegedly occurred on July 21, 2018.

The North District Major Crime Unit released information following the incident, detailing that the Quesnel RCMP had received a report on July 21 that multiple individuals had been stabbed. They attended a residence on Hilborn Road on Two Mile Flat, where they found the victims, a 48-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman.

The North District Major Crime Unit reported that the man was dead, and the woman in critical condition. She was transported to hospital.

A 32-year-old man, now identified as Leclair, turned himself in to the Quesnel RCMP detachment later that day.

READ MORE: Quesnel local charged with second degree murder

Heather NormanCommunity Reporter

Send Heather an emailLike the Quesnel Cariboo Observer on Facebook