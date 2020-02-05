Accused in suspected Salmon Arm-area home invasion will be kept apart in prison

Judge orders suspects to have no contact with each other or with complainants

The three men charged in connection with a home invasion in Canoe are all housed in the same prison but a judge has ordered no contact between them.

During proceedings in Salmon Arm Provincial Court, Crown Counsel Alison Buchanan requested that Sheldon Storm Odd, 27, Levi Jeffrey Eden, 28, and Jesse Lee Woodsford, 39, be subject to a no-contact order with each other as well as with the three complainants in the case. Judge Andrew Tam agreed to the order.

All three are in custody in the Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre. A sheriff there remarked via video that two of them are being held in the same area so he would let Corrections officials know.

Read more: ‘High risk’ police search in Shuswap appears to be connected to home invasion

Read more: Shuswap men targeted in police ‘high risk’ search remain in custody

All three men are charged with breaking and entering a residence in Canoe on Dec. 28, 2019 to commit a theft.

Odd is charged with four more counts: using a firearm to rob a person; using a shotgun in connection with a break and enter; pointing a firearm, whether loaded or unloaded, at three people; as well as possessing a firearm without a licence.

All three accused requested an adjournment so will be returning to court on Feb. 18 regarding a bail hearing.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

marthawickett@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter