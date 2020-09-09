Accused in Langley triple murder back in court

A flower-bedecked memorial to three people who died at the scene of a fire in Langley stands outside the burnt-out house in the 19600 block of Wakefield Drive on Monday, June 29, 2020. Kia Ebrahimian has since been charged with three counts of murder linked to the death of his family. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Kia Ebrahimian, the man charged with three counts of murder in the death of his sister, mother, and step-father, was in Surrey Provincial Court Wednesday morning.

After the fix-date hearing, Ebrahimian was scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 16.

No trial date has yet been scheduled.

Ebrahimian has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder after the June 13 deaths of his sister Medea ‘Befrin’ Ebrahimian, his mother Tatiana Bazyar, and his mother’s common-law-husband Francesco Zangrilli.

Kia was the only survivor of a fire that destroyed the family’s home in the Langley Meadows neighbourhood.

He was arrested just under a month later after the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) began looking into the case. Ebrahimian has been in custody ever since.

