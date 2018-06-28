Accused in dangerous driving case arrested after missing court date in Nanaimo

A man who had an arrest warrant issued against him this morning after skipping his B.C. Supreme Court trial in Nanaimo was arrested and is in jail.

Dustin Dennis Zinter, 40 at the time charges were laid, is pleading not guilty to dangerous driving causing death, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and refusing to provide a breath sample in a head-on crash that claimed the life of Heidi Barbara Plato, 51, of Ladysmith.

Zinter had fired his lawyer last Friday and failed to secure other legal representation. His failure to appear this morning led Judge Robin Baird to issue the arrest warrant.

Zinter was arrested at a residence on Departure Bay Road just before 1 p.m. Thursday, according to Nick Barber, Crown counsel, and at an afternoon court session, Barber sought to have Zinter’s bail revoked.

RELATED: Nanaimo man charged in 2015 fatal crash in Yellow Point

RELATED: Lawyer fired in Nanaimo courtroom during trial

RELATED: Arrest warrant issued in Nanaimo court for man on trial

Baird told Zinter he had contravened his recognizance and had to stand down court twice as Zinter seemed perturbed, talking over him continually and not remaining quiet when asked. At one point, Zinter asked Baird why he was doing this. He said he was trying to build his life back and stated that he slept in.

Baird revoked Zinter’s bail and he will remain in custody overnight and a bail hearing will be held at the courthouse Friday, June 29, at 10 a.m.

Zinter will have an opportunity to speak with duty counsel at the court.

reporter@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter