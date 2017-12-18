Accidents keep Lumby firefighters busy

Sunday evening MVIs within 100 yards of each other

Two accidents, two hours and 100 yards of each other kept Lumby firefighters busy Sunday evening.

With the snow coming down in bucket loads, some slick road conditions were created on Highway 6 west of Lumby.

That’s where a car rolled over approximately one kilometre from the village around 5:30 p.m. The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle walked away with minor injuries.

No sooner had firefighters returned home from the accident and another call came in.

“Two pickups did a head-on,” said Lumby Fire Chief Tony Clayton.”It was about 100 yards west of the other one.”

Again, only minor injuries were sustained in the truck accident which took place shortly after 8 p.m.

But fluid leaks did cause closure of the highway while crews mopped up the mess.

The section of highway where both the accidents occurred is winding, and it’s not unusual to have accidents there, according to Clayton.

“Fortunately, the only injuries were to vehicles,” said Clayton.

But with winter in full swing, motorists are being urged to take extra caution and slow down for the conditions.

signature