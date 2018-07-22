Accidents close Coquihalla south and north of Merritt

The Coquihalla Highway has been closed as a result of two separate accidents: one north of Merrit, and one south of Merrit.

The highway is closed to northbound traffic approximately 50 kilometres south of Merritt at Coldwater River Provincial Park due to an accident. DriveBC said emergency crews are en route and drivers should expect heavy delays. No detour is available. Alternate routes are via the Trans Canada Highway and Highway 8. There is currently no estimated time of reopening.

#BCHwy5 – CLOSED Northbound from #HopeBC to #Merritt because of Collision at Exit 238. No detour available; alternate route via Highways 1 and 8. Next update at 7:30 pm. Info: https://t.co/TpspyyZLAp #Coquihalla — Drive BC (@DriveBC) July 23, 2018

Crews are also working to clear another incident that has closed the highway to southbound traffic about 10 kilometres north of Merrit. A detour is available via Highway 97D to Highway 97C. The estimated time of opening is currently unavailable.

#BCHwy5 – CLOSED southbound 9 KM North of #Merritt due to a vehicle incident. Detour for Southbound traffic via Highway 97D to Highway 97C. Estimated time of opening currently unavailable; Assessment in progress. Next update at 7:00pm. Info: https://t.co/l6wKqlztca #Coquihalla — Drive BC (@DriveBC) July 23, 2018

The cause of the accidents and any resulting injuries are not yet known. Both were reported shortly after 5:30 p.m.

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.