Accident south of Campbell River blocks traffic Wednesday evening

Accident on the old Island Highway just south of Stories Beach Wednesday around 5 p.m. blocked traffic for a period of time. An ambulance attended the incident but a report from a police officer on the scene indicates that there may not have been any serious injuries. More to come. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

Details are few at this stage. An ambulance attended the incident but a report from a police officer on the scene indicates that there may not be any serious injuries. More to come when it is available.