A motor vehicle incident occurred on the Channel Parkway in Penticton

A two car collision snarled traffic heading southbound on the Channel Parkway Saturday afternoon.

RCMP said the incident was a fender bender between a car and mini van, however it closed one lane of traffic heading south just past Green Avenue.

Firefighters, ambulance and RCMP were on the scene. It appeared as though no one was seriously injured.

