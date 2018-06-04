Traffic was closed on Coquihalla Highway last night for several hours due to single vehicle accident east of Hope. Photo: Contributed

Accident shutdown Coquihalla Highway

Vehicle flips on highway east of Hope

Traffic on Highway 5 came to a standstill early Sunday evening due to a single-vehicle accident that occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday night.

Drive BC reported traffic was closed in both directions after an SUV flipped near the Carolin Mines turnoff, about 20 kms east of Hope.

Three people were in the vehicle and all were taken to hospital.

Traffic was starting to move in both northbound and southbound directions until police completed the accident scene investigation after 11 p.m.

More information to follow.

