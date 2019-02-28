Accident on Vernon’s Hospital Hill slows traffic

At least three, possibly four, vehicles in fender-bender style crash before 5 p.m. near 16th Avenue

At least three vehicles were involved in an accident before 5 p.m. Thursday in Vernon at the top of Hospital Hill, 32nd Street and 16th Avenue. Traffic was being detoured around the scene. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle incident in Vernon.

The accident, which appears to have involved at least four vehicles, was reported just before 5 p.m. on 32nd Street at 16th Avenue, or the top of Hospital Hill.

Three vehicles could be seen crunched side-by-side near the entrance to the Tel-A-Frend Motel.

Highway 97 (32nd Street) remains open. Northbound traffic is being detoured around the accident scene via 15th Avenue. Southbound traffic going up the hill is moving slowly. Southbound traffic may be detoured around the site when tow trucks arrive.

At least one civilian reportedly got out of his vehicle and conducted traffic control while waiting for the emergency crews.

No word on injuries at this point.

