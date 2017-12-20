Accident on Mission Bridge slows traffic

If you are planning to travel out of Mission this morning, towards Abbotsford, you may want to wait a while.
Traffic on the mission Bridge is at a crawl after icy road conditions contributed to a vehicle accident.
Mission RCMP are on scene.
Mission RCMP are on scene at a motor vehicle accident on the bridge, towards Abbotsford
If you are planning to travel out of Mission this morning, towards Abbotsford, you may want to wait a while.
Traffic on the mission Bridge is at a crawl after icy road conditions contributed to a vehicle accident.
Mission RCMP are on scene.
Drug use is suspected in the death of a local man, 45, on Friday.
ECHO Players planning to stage replacement play
Burns Lake currently has five open positions
Facility's target audience would include School District 73 and local residents
The annual Carriers Appreciation Christmas party was held on Monday
LDM says manpower, equipment and budgets have not changed
Penticton should see new housing for people with moderate to no income in 2018