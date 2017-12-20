Accident on Mission Bridge slows traffic

Mission RCMP are on scene at a motor vehicle accident on the bridge, towards Abbotsford

  • Dec. 20, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

If you are planning to travel out of Mission this morning, towards Abbotsford, you may want to wait a while.

Traffic on the mission Bridge is at a crawl after icy road conditions contributed to a vehicle accident.

Mission RCMP are on scene.

