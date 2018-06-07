A two-vehicle accident on Highway 97 at St. Anne’s Road caused significant delays for traffic in both directions Thursday afternoon. While occupants had to be extracated due to entrapment, no major injuries were reported. Check out a video from the scene at vernonmorningstar.com or the Vernon Morning Star Facebook page. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Accident on Highway 97

Traffic is backed up in both directions.

There are no major injuries involved in a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 97 by St. Anne’s Rd. near the Spallumcheen golf course Thursday afternoon.

But motorists travelling the highway should expect delays as crews work to clear the scene.

Traffic is backed up in both directions, and at one point was lined up from St. Anne’s to Mendenhall Road.

A Ford pickup and Subaru SUV were involved in the crash, which included entrapment.

