Accident on Highway 97 in the South Okanagan stops traffic

An accident has closed Highway 97 in both directions

  • Apr. 27, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

An accident has closed Highway 97 in both directions just north of Summerland near Callan Road.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. parents still missing out on hundreds of thousands in free money
Next story
Residents get chance to vote on Dashwood firehall project

Just Posted

Most Read