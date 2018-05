An accident on the Agassiz Rosedale bridge just after 11 a.m. slowed traffic Thursday morning.

An accident on the Agassiz Rosedale bridge just after 11 a.m. slowed traffic Thursday morning.

Two vehicles were involved in a collision and came to rest blocking the bridge.

Agassiz firefighters provided patient care to the occupants and controlled hazards until a tow truck operator arrived to clear the scene.

The occupants were transported to hospital after having their injuries assessed on scene.