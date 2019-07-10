Accident involving propane in Hilliers sends two to hospital

Two people were sent to hospital following an accident involving propane on a Hilliers Road property on July 3.

Oceanside RCMP watch commander John Gilmour said an explosion occurred at approximately 4:15 a.m. and the incident was not criminal.

Gilmour said one individual was airlifted to Victoria hospital and another transported to Nanaimo hospital. He doesn’t know is they remain in hospital or the extent of their injuries.

“It was an accident with some propane and nothing criminal was involved,” Gilmour said. “Police were on scene with the fire and ambulance and did an investigation.”

