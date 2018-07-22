Accident closes Coquihalla south of Merritt

DriveBC say a crew is en route to the incident

The Coquihalla Highway has been closed approximately 50 kilometres south of Merritt at Coldwater River Provincial Park due to an accident.

@RCMP report #BCHwy5 CLOSED – Approx 50km SOUTH of #Merritt at Coldwater River Provincial Park due to a vehicle incident, assessment in progress, expect heavy delays. Emergency crews en route. #Coquihalla — Drive BC (@DriveBC) July 23, 2018

DriveBC said emergency crews are en route and drivers should expect heavy delays.

An assessment is in progress.

The cause of the accident, or any resulting injuries, are not yet known.

