Accident closes Coquihalla south of Merritt

DriveBC say a crew is en route to the incident

  • Jul. 22, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Coquihalla Highway has been closed approximately 50 kilometres south of Merritt at Coldwater River Provincial Park due to an accident.

DriveBC said emergency crews are en route and drivers should expect heavy delays.

An assessment is in progress.

The cause of the accident, or any resulting injuries, are not yet known.

