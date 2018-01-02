Fire crews helping a woman from her car after an accident on Highway 97 and Banks Jan. 2, 2018. Image: Carli Berry

Accident at Highway 97 and Banks

Emergency crews have responded to the intersection of Highway 97 and Banks Road

Kelowna Fire Department members are on the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Highway 97 and Banks Road in Kelowna.

The incident occurred just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

One lane of Highway 97 heading north has been closed to deal with the accident.

Along with the KFD, BC Ambulance and RCMP have also responded.

According to our reporter, a truck appears to have struck a car in the intersection. Fire crews were helping a woman out of her vehicle.

If you see news you can send us pictures or video to newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

twitter.com

Previous story
Top Stories 2017: Tragic workplace incidents in the news
Next story
Quadra Islanders join the protest against the Site C dam project

Just Posted

Year in Review: New faces and goodbyes in 2017

 

Property assessments skyrocket in Metchosin, Langford

 

Sonic alumni show true spirit

 

Five most expensive residential properties in Revelstoke

  • 18 hours ago

 

Most Read