Accident at Highway 97 and Banks

Emergency crews have responded to the intersection of Highway 97 and Banks Road

Fire crews helping a woman from her car after an accident on Highway 97 and Banks Jan. 2, 2018. Image: Carli Berry

Kelowna Fire Department members are on the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Highway 97 and Banks Road in Kelowna.

The incident occurred just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

One lane of Highway 97 heading north has been closed to deal with the accident.

Along with the KFD, BC Ambulance and RCMP have also responded.

According to our reporter, a truck appears to have struck a car in the intersection. Fire crews were helping a woman out of her vehicle.

