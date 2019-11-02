Accident at 62nd Ave and 203rd Street knocks out power Saturday afternoon

Police have asked motorists to take an alternative route

An accident at 62nd Ave and 203rd Street occurred at roughly 3:50 Saturday afternoon, knowing out power in the area. (Shane MacKichan/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A multi-vehicle accident occured at 62nd Ave & 203rd Street at around 3:30 p.m., Saturday afternoon.

The crash involved a pick-up truck, car, a semi truck which knocked out a power pole, causing blackouts.

There is a power outage in the area, effecting homes and businesses north of Highway 10 to 64 Ave and east to west from Glover Road to 201a Street.

Traffic in the area is closed to the public while crews remain on scene and BC Hydro can restore power.

More details to come.

