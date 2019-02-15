Access Goes Disco raises $5,000 for Access Centre

Access Goes Disco attendees boogied-down on the stage at the Barking Parrot on Valentine’s Day. Western News Staff

The inaugural Access Goes Disco event at the Barking Parrot was a resounding success, bringing in $5,000 for the Penticton and Area Access Centre.

The gentlemen in the middle were proud to win the best-dressed award at the Access Goes Disco event at the Barking Parrot. Western News Staff

Hosted on Feb. 14 at the Barking Parrot located in the Penticton Lakeside Resort, the event took guests back multiple decades to relive the 70s era through song and dance. Attendees tore up the dance floor with help from DJ Shakes and prizes were awarded to the best era-appropriate attire and grooviest dancer.

Here’s a look at some of the best dancers at the Access Goes Disco fundraiser for the Penticton and Area Access Centre. Western News Staff

