Former Accelerate Okanagan CEO Raghwa Gopal. (Contributed)

Accelerate Okanagan releases strategic plan, searches for new CEO

The Okanagan tech sector has an economic impact of $1.7 billion and employs almost 13,000 people

  • Jul. 23, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

After saying goodbye to former CEO Raghwa Gopal in January, Accelerate Okanagan has announced the search for its new boss.

The company calls itself a tech accelerator, leading the development and growth of a strong entrepreneurial, creative, vibrant and engaged technology community.

READ MORE: Accelerate Okanagan CEO stepping down

Since Gopal left to become the president and CEO at Innovate B.C., Brea Lake has stepped in as interim CEO and implemented a five-year strategy for the company that reimagines the future of OKGNtech and through this work have built a new set of strategic priorities.

“We’ve set some big and audacious goals,” explains Lake. “In the next 5 years, Okanagan Tech will have an economic impact of $5 Billion, be a level 5 Techstars Community Score, and a membership of 5X.”

READ MORE: Backyard fundraiser raises over $40,000 for Foundry Kelowna, CMHA

READ MORE: Kelowna’s first pot shop opening soon

In addition to approving the new strategic plan, Accelerate Okanagan board members have also compiled a search committee and hired search firm LoveHR to support the nationwide search. The job listing is live today.

@michaelrdrguezmichael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fired senior manager’s human rights complaint against City of Nanaimo can proceed to hearing
Next story
Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Crooks pilfer cash, gas, solar panels, even Avon catalogues

Just Posted

Most Read