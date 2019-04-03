Aboriginal youth hockey championship

The team Dayee Yez placed fourth in the Prince George championships last weekend. The Prince George Aboriginal Youth Hockey Championships were held on March 30-31 at the Kin Centre Arenas. This year was the 22nd year for this annual hockey tournament. (Submitted photos)
