Abby News Week in Review – May 12

These are the top stories of the week.
Teen takes bait car in downtown Abbotsford
Police raided four Abbotsford apartment units in search of $200k of stolen property
Man, 19, in critical condition following reported home invasion in Abbotsford
Tenant’s son assaulted landlord who later brandished a firearm, Abbotsford Police say
Child taken to hospital after falling out window of Abbotsford home
Female passenger dies after van hits tree in Abbotsford
VIDEO: Bear rescued in Abbotsford tree
Downhill longboard course pitched in Abbotsford’s new parks plan
